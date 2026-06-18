Operation Tiger: Maharashtra Police Provides Y-Plus Security To Six Dissident Sena UBT MPs

Mumbai: Maharashtra Police on Thursday confirmed providing Y-plus security to the six dissident Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, who are alleged to be in contact with the Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.

The heightened security given to the rebel MP’s comes amidst Operation Tiger.

Meanwhile, following the missing MP’s speculation, the Sena UBT leadership had called for the Parliamentary party meet in the national capital today.

However, after a low turnout of MP’s, the Shiv Sena (UBT) Spokeperson Sanjay Raut and MP Arvind Sawant held a joint conference.

During the conference, Raut coming down heavily on the members who were absent he stated that they wont go easily.

Speaking to the media, he said, “The MPs who did not attend it are found to be in violation of the party whip. So, action has been initiated. They will be served a show-cause notice and a response will be sought from them.”

Meanwhile, in a video shared by ANI, Raut, while addressing the media, yet once again hurled abuses against the MPs who failed to attend the meeting.

#WATCH | Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut continues abusive tirade against party MPs who remained absent in the parliamentary party meeting today. pic.twitter.com/SwA12j5PFZ — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2026

Further speaking, Raut clarified that the party is looking forward to cancel the membership of members who failed to attend the meeting. He also said, “When we met the Speaker yesterday, a photo came out in the public domain. If the other six MPs met the Speaker, show us a photo of the same... This is not called strategy, this is betrayal. They are still members of our party and won on our symbol. If they have violated the party whip, they will have to face legal action.”

Raut, during the conference, called out the BJP and criticised the ruling party, saying it has dirtied the country's politics, especially in Maharashtra, and further claimed that it would have to pay a price for its actions.

Moreover, speaking on issuing show-cause notices to absent members, Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant said, “Absent MPs have betrayed the party... We are going to issue show-cause notices to them. They will get the notice by the evening. If they do not respond within seven days of receiving the notice, the next course of action will be taken... We will write to the Speaker as well regarding the MPs.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/