'Sanjay Raut Is Damaging Uddhav Thackeray’s Party': Shiv Sena's Manisha Kayande's Sharp Attack On Sena UBT Leader

Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande on Thursday reacted sharply to remarks made by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, alleging that he is determined to damage Uddhav Thackeray's party.

In a video shared by ANI, Kayande said, "There is an arrangement within the UBT party in the form of a person named Sanjay Raut. He seems to have made up his mind that he will lock up Uddhav Thackeray's party."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's alleged abusive remarks against 'rebel' MPs, Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande says, "There is an arrangement within the UBT party in the form of a person named Sanjay Raut. He seems to have made up his mind that he will not… pic.twitter.com/u184uEPdvG — IANS (@ians_india) June 18, 2026

Launching a scathing attack on Raut, Kayande questioned the language he allegedly used while addressing media. She also raised concerns over whether Shiv Sainiks and party workers would continue to remain associated with a party represented in such a manner by their spokesperson.

Further addressing the media, Kayande questioned whether the party's MPs felt comfortable being represented by such statements.

Show-cause notices to absent MPs

Meanwhile, Raut's remarks came after several Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs reportedly failed to attend a Parliamentary Party meeting convened by the party leadership in Delhi amid the 'Operation Tiger' buzz.

Following the absence of some MPs, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Arvind Sawant and Sanjay Raut addressed a joint press conference and stated that the party would issue show-cause notices to those who skipped the meeting.

Speaking to the media, Raut said, "I am from the Rajya Sabha. The MPs who did not attend the meeting are found to be in violation of the party whip. So, action has been initiated. They will be served a show-cause notice and a response will be sought from them."

Raut warns of legal action

Referring to a recent meeting with the Lok Sabha Speaker, Raut said, "When we met the Speaker yesterday, a photo came out in the public domain. If the other six MPs met the Speaker, show us a photo of the same. This is not called strategy, this is betrayal. They are still members of our party and won on our symbol. If they have violated the party whip, they will have to face legal action."

The developments come amid growing speculation over internal instability within Shiv Sena (UBT) after six of its members allegedly got in touch with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/