'Dishonesty Is In Their Blood': Sanjay Raut Hurls Abuses At 'Rebel' MPs Amid Operation Tiger Buzz - VIDEO |

New Delhi: As speculation over a possible split within Shiv Sena UBT continues to intensify, party MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday launched a fierce attack on the alleged rebel MPs during a press conference in Delhi, hurling abuses and also accusing them of 'betrayal' while warning that those abandoning the party would have to answer before the people.

The sharp remarks came amid reports that several Shiv Sena UBT MPs are allegedly in touch with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, fuelling fresh political turmoil within the Thackeray camp.

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Addressing the media, Raut turned visibly aggressive while speaking about those allegedly considering switching sides. In an emotional outburst, Raut said Uddhav Thackeray treated party leaders like brothers, while Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray gave them affection like a father. He also hurled abuses at the alleged rebel MPs.

“Uddhav Thackeray treated us like brothers. Balasaheb loved us like a father. These people who are leaving are dishonest. Betrayal runs in their blood,” Raut said during the press conference, using strong language while targeting the alleged rebels. Though he did not directly name any MP or political party, Raut hinted at deep frustration within the Thackeray camp over the ongoing rebellion rumours.

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He further alleged that some leaders were willing to abandon the party for personal gain and accused them of betraying both the party and the voters who elected them on the Shiv Sena UBT symbol. “For us, Shiv Sena is not merely a political organisation. It is our ideology and identity. Anyone who betrays the party will have to answer before the people,” he warned.

Raut also made serious allegations that attempts were being made to lure MPs with financial incentives to engineer defections. He claimed discussions were taking place about leaders changing their stand in exchange for large sums of money, though he did not provide any evidence to support the allegation.

The Rajya Sabha MP also confirmed that a meeting of the party’s parliamentary committee would soon be held and that all MPs had been instructed to attend. He said the party would decide its future course of action after the meeting.

The developments have triggered intense political speculation in Maharashtra, with attention now focused on whether the alleged rebel MPs formally break ranks and how the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction responds to the growing crisis.