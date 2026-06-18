Sanjay Raut Does It Again! Sena UBT MP Abuses Rebel MPs On Camera After They Skip Party's Parliamentary Meet - VIDEO

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday continued his attack on party members after several MPs failed to attend the party’s parliamentary meeting in the national capital.

In a video shared by ANI, Sanjay Raut is seen hurling abuses following the MP's absent in the party’s parliamentary meeting.

#WATCH | Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut continues abusive tirade against party MPs who remained absent in the parliamentary party meeting today. pic.twitter.com/SwA12j5PFZ — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2026

Following the party’s internal turmoil, the Sena UBT leadership had called a meeting of its nine MPs in the national capital. However, according to Raut, only three Lok Sabha MPs attended the meeting, including Arvind Sawant, Rajabhau Waje, and Anil Desai.

Addressing the media, Raut said, “I am from Rajya Sabha. The MPs who did not attend it are found to be in violation of the party whip. So, action has been initiated. They will be served a show-cause notice and a response will be sought from them.”

Action against absent MPs

Further speaking, Raut clarified that the party could cancel the membership of members who failed to attend the meeting. He also said, “When we met the Speaker yesterday, a photo came out in the public domain. If the other six MPs met the Speaker, show us a photo of the same... This is not called strategy, this is betrayal. They are still members of our party and won on our symbol. If they have violated the party whip, they will have to face legal action.”

Calling out the BJP, Raut criticised the ruling party, saying it has dirtied the country's politics, especially in Maharashtra, and further claimed that it would have to pay a price for its actions.

Show-cause notices to be issued

Speaking on issuing show-cause notices to absent members, Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant said, “Absent MPs have betrayed the party... We are going to issue show-cause notices to them. They will get the notice by the evening. If they do not respond within seven days of receiving the notice, the next course of action will be taken... We will write to the Speaker as well regarding the MPs.”



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