'Jo Aayenge Wo Humare...': Sanjay Raut Takes Swipe At Rebel MPs Ahead Of At Sena UBT Parliamentary Meeting In Delhi; Only 3 Out Of 9 LS MPs Present |

New Delhi: Political tensions within Shiv Sena UBT escalated further on Thursday morning as party MP Sanjay Raut launched a sharp attack on suspected rebel MPs while arriving for the party’s crucial parliamentary meeting in Delhi.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Raut said, “Jo aayenge wo humare, nahi aayenge wo beimaan-gaddar,” in an apparent warning to MPs allegedly considering switching sides amid the growing rebellion buzz within the Uddhav Thackeray camp.

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Shiv Sena UBT MPs Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant and Rajabhau Parag Prakash Waje were seen arriving at Parliament for the meeting. When asked whether all party MPs would attend the gathering, Arvind Sawant responded with a thumbs up gesture.

Only 3 LS MPs Arrive At Parliamentary Meeting

According to reports, only three Shiv Sena UBT MPs, Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje, had reached the meeting venue till the latest updates, even as speculation over a possible split within the party continued to dominate Maharashtra politics.

Addressing the media before the meeting, Raut said the party’s Lok Sabha leader Arvind Sawant had issued a whip directing all MPs to remain present for the important discussion. “Our party’s Lok Sabha leader Arvind Sawant has issued a whip to all our MPs that an important meeting is happening today at our parliamentary office in Delhi. It is necessary to discuss some issues. We will start our meeting at 11 am today. I don’t know how many MPs have reached Delhi so far,” Raut said.

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The high-stakes meeting comes a day after reports suggested that a group of Shiv Sena UBT MPs may seek separate recognition in the Lok Sabha, intensifying fears of a split within the Thackeray-led faction.

The parliamentary meeting, being held at the party office inside Parliament House, is expected to reveal how many MPs continue to stand with Uddhav Thackeray and whether any leaders are preparing to formally break away from the party.

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