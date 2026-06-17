Shiv Sena UBT MPs Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Lodge Complaint Amid Split Buzz After Sanjay Raut’s Abuses, 'Betrayal' Attack Escalates Political Storm

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New Delhi: Amid intensifying speculation over a possible split within Shiv Sena UBT, MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Delhi on Wednesday and lodged a complaint, further deepening the political crisis surrounding the party.

Leaders from the faction said the Speaker had taken note of the issue. However, there was no official confirmation regarding the exact nature of the complaint or the names of the MPs who approached the Speaker’s office.

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The development comes just hours after Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut launched a blistering attack on suspected rebel MPs during a press conference in Delhi, accusing them of betrayal and using strong language while warning that those abandoning the party would ultimately have to answer before the people.

Sanjay Raut Hurls Abuses At 'Rebel' MPs

The remarks came against the backdrop of reports claiming that several Shiv Sena UBT MPs are allegedly in touch with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, fuelling fresh turmoil within the Thackeray camp and triggering intense political speculation in Maharashtra.

Addressing reporters, Raut became visibly emotional while speaking about leaders allegedly considering switching sides. He said Uddhav Thackeray had treated party leaders like brothers, while Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray had given them affection like a father.

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“Uddhav Thackeray treated us like brothers. Balasaheb loved us like a father. These people who are leaving are dishonest. Betrayal runs in their blood,” Raut said while targeting the alleged rebels.

Though he stopped short of naming any MP directly, Raut strongly hinted at growing frustration within the party leadership over the ongoing rebellion rumours. He further alleged that some leaders were prepared to abandon the party for personal gain and accused them of betraying both the organisation and the voters who elected them on the Shiv Sena UBT symbol.

“For us, Shiv Sena is not merely a political organisation. It is our ideology and identity. Anyone who betrays the party will have to answer before the people,” he warned.

Sena UBT MP Anil Desai Steps In For Damage Control

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena UBT MP Anil Desai attempted to downplay the controversy surrounding Raut’s remarks. Responding to criticism over the use of abusive language, Desai said the statements were not directed at any specific individual.

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“Whatever is said, these are slangs, it is not meant for anyone particularly. When an emotionally sensitive person, who has spent 50 years of his life in politics in the public sphere, speaks, such things happen. He also clarified that he wasn't addressing any particular person,” Desai said.

The party has also called a meeting of its parliamentary committee, with all MPs instructed to attend. Leaders indicated that the Shiv Sena UBT would decide its future strategy after the meeting amid fears of a potential breakaway group in the Lok Sabha.