Thane: Activist gets support of 15,000 citizens in signature campaign demanding rehabilitation of Ulhasnagar

'Mera Ghar Mera Adhikar' (My house my rights) and initiative cum signature campaign started by activists from Ulhasnagar to raise several issues concerning the citizens. The signature campaign almost took 15,000 signatures across the city stating the authorities or politicians just give assurance, but the rehabilitation of Ulhasnagar residents is neglected for years.

Kajol Mulchandani an social activist from Ulhasnagar along with activist Shashikant Dayma and others conducted the campaign on December 18 2021 to January 6, 2022. Mulchandani who lead the campaign said it was held at 25 different places at public places in the last 25 days. "We almost took 15,000 signatures of citizens. And received an overwhelming response from the citizens," she added.

The 170 pages of signatures from citizens and Photocopy of their written demands were handed over to the sub divisional officer, Tehsildar and Municipal commissioner, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation. Mulchandani said "We appealed the authorities to sort out the major problems and issues faced by the citizens over years." Our basic demand was to get a house, which is our basic right. For the past so many years we have been appealing to the authorities to see that no Ulhasnagar citizen goes homeless. Citizens should get rights in their house. Like in any building collapse the rights should be given to tenants who were staying. Rather the land owners on whose name it was 30 to 35 years ago. Also as per the assurance of four FSI they should give it. Also, the 13 people who had died in the past years in building collapse have not yet received the compensation. Eknath Shinde, the cabinet minister had announced Rs 5 lakh compensation, but they are yet to receive it. These are the demands made by us," added Mulchandani.

Shashikant Dayma, another activist, claims after any collapse in the city the ministers or politicians visit the site and give assurance. But the reality on the ground is different. "We are following up on the issues from the last 4 years to bring light to it. As the authorities and politicians had turn an blind eye," added Dayma further stating that they went to meet the municipal commissioner of UMC. But as he couldn't meet them they had to meet Ashok Naikwade, deputy municipal commissioner of UMC.

Nasruddin Chaudhary, a resident of Mira mansion, a co-operative society based in Ulhasnagar 1. "My father is the president of the society. The situation is the city completely making people homeless. Even after having our own house we had to vacate and stay in another place. I support the signature campaign and the authorities should look after the rehabilitation or redevelopment parts before vacating from dangerous buildings," he added.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 09:25 PM IST