Ulhasnagar city gets 300 bicycles for citizens on pay and use basis

Thane: To control the increasing air pollution across the city, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation came up with an initiative, where citizens can pay and use bicycles. The authorities are planning to take 300 bicycles, which will be available at 50 different stops in the city.

Ashok Naikwade, Deputy municipal commissioner of UMC confirmed the bicycles coming up in the city and said, "In 2019, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) launched the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to prepare clean air action plans with an objective to reduce pollution. Different initiatives were taken forward. This is one of the initiatives where people can use bicycles to travel in the city. As it will be population free," he added.

Naikwade confirmed receiving the fund from the higher authorities and said, "At around 50 places in the city a cycle stand will be installed. Where citizens can get bicycles on rent of Rs 2 per hour. By paying the digital amount they can take the bicycle on rent.

"The stands will be installed at busy junctions, where the footfall for travelling in the city is high. A place for the stand will be made available at the junction by the UMC," he added.

The UMC authorities will purchase the bicycles. The initiative of purchasing a bicycle to make a stand will cost around Rs 48 lakhs. "However the management and repair work will be handed over to a contractor. A tender will be issued for the purchasing and management of contractors. The contractor will be handed over the job of taking care of the initiative for almost three years," added Naikwade.

Sources from the UMC said the city mostly depends on sharing auto-rickshaw and two-wheelers. Leading with traffic snarls. However, the bicycle will help in reducing the traffic on small lanes and keep the city pollution-free.

