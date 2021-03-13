Thane: Accused wanted in a kidnapping case in West Bengal arrested in Ambernath

An accused wanted in a kidnapping case in West Bengal was arrested by the Thane crime branch from Ambernath, on Friday.

"A 5-year-old boy was kidnapped by the accused Mohammad Bilaal Mulla, against whom the case was registered at Basanti police station, at 24 Paragana in West Bengal. The boy was recovered, while the accused fled from the spot and was under wanted list, at the local police station in West Bengal," informed police official.

"Following a tip-off, the CID team from West Bengal in co-ordination with the Thane police laid a trap on Saturday and arrested the accused, who was residing in Ambernath after changing his identity," added the official.

The accused has been arrested under sections 363 and 365 of Indian Penal Code. The accused nabbed from Nevali village in Ambernath has been handed over to the West Bengal local police and will be produced in the court following further investigation, informed the police official.