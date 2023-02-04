Thane: 75-year-old woman falls from chair inside locked flat; rescued

Representative Image | Pixabay

Mumbai: A 75-year-old woman who was locked inside her flat in an injured state on Friday, February 3 was safely rescued by the regional disaster management cell officials. She has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

The woman, who was alone at home suffered injuries after falling from a chair in her flat in Kasarwadawli. The incident came to light after her relatives tried calling her but received no response.

Frantic with worry, they called the neighbours, who then alerted the fire brigade personnel.

Thane RDMC chief Avinash Sawant said, "We received the information about a 75-year-old woman named Jayashree Ramane trapped in the house in an injured state. Ramane lives in Atlantic building in Haware city at Kasarwadawli in Thane and the incident took place at around 10:30 pm. The Owla fire brigade personnel reached the spot and safely rescued Ramane by breaking the door of the house."

Sawant further added, " After rescuing Jayashree Ramane safely her family admitted her to a private hospital at Pokhran Road in Thane for further treatment."