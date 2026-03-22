Thane: 7 Stray Dogs Found Dead In Dombivli; FIR Filed Against 3 Men Over Poisoning Allegations | File Pic (Representational Image)

Kalyan: In a disturbing incident that has sparked outrage among animal lovers and residents alike seven stray dogs were found dead in Dombivli’s Dhamtan village area under the limits of Manpada Police Station.

Police have registered an FIR against three persons following allegations of deliberate poisoning even as the accused claim the deaths may have been caused by pest control chemicals.

The complaint was lodged by animal welfare volunteer Suchitra Kishor Surve, who has been residing in the Eklavya industrial premises for the past two years and has been feeding stray dogs in the area since 2021.

According to the complaint the incident occurred on March 12, when Virendra Kumar Nishad, along with his brother and a few workers allegedly spread rat poison powder in the premises.

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Surve alleged that four dogs died shortly after consuming the substance, while three others died later taking the toll to seven.

The incident has created tension in the locality, with animal activists demanding strict action against those responsible.

However, the accused have denied the allegations, stating that pest control operations were carried out in the industrial area and the dogs might have consumed toxic chemicals used during the process.

Surve has further alleged that this is not an isolated case, claiming that nearly 36 stray and pet dogs have died under similar circumstances in the past. She also accused the suspects of issuing threats when she opposed their actions.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against Virendra Nishad, his brother and another worker, and initiated an investigation.

Senior Police Inspector Sandipan Shinde said that postmortem of the dogs has been conducted and the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the report is received.

Police Statement

We have received a complaint alleging poisoning of stray dogs. At the same time, company workers have stated that pest control chemicals may have caused the deaths.

Postmortem has been conducted and the exact cause will be clear after the report.

Investigation is underway and appropriate legal action will be taken against those found guilty said Shinde.

According to officials, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation area has an estimated 90,000 stray dogs.

The issue has been repeatedly raised in civic meetings, but a concrete solution remains elusive.

The incident comes close to a recent tragedy in Mohane, where a seven-year-old boy was killed in a stray dog attack, intensifying concerns over both public safety and animal welfare.

With emotions running high, the case has once again brought the issue of stray dog management and animal cruelty into sharp focus, posing a serious challenge for both law enforcement and civic authorities.

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