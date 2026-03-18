Mumbai: Stray Dogs Go Hungry as LPG Shortage Forces Eatery Closures In Borivali |

A shortage of LPG supply in Mumbai, triggered by ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States, is beginning to impact small eateries across the city. In IC Colony, Borivali West, the ripple effect is being felt beyond businesses, with stray dogs now facing a growing shortage of food.

Small eateries, which depend heavily on a steady LPG supply for daily cooking, are either scaling down operations or temporarily shutting shop. This has disrupted an informal yet vital cycle, where leftover food from these establishments would regularly feed stray animals in the area.

Community feeders step in

Residents and animal feeders in IC Colony say the situation has worsened over the past few days. Verni Sequeira, a regular feeder, said the area has a large number of stray dogs that earlier relied on leftovers such as chicken and rice from nearby eateries.

With these establishments either closed or conserving resources, the dogs are now going hungry. Feeding groups, which earlier supplemented leftover food with home cooked meals, are now under pressure to take on the entire responsibility.

Sequeira noted that earlier, when feeders stepped in, the dogs were not as hungry. Now, the absence of leftover food has made feeding far more difficult.

Another feeder, Sarah Aikara, echoed similar concerns. She said the situation is becoming increasingly challenging, especially as non vegetarian food requires cooking. She added that a local cook who prepared food for the dogs now has only a few days of gas left.

Kitchens shut, burden doubles

The crisis has also hit local kitchens that supported feeding efforts. Sequeira shared that she earlier sourced a major portion of food for the dogs from a nearby kitchen, which has now stopped preparing extra food due to the gas shortage.

To cope, feeders are now exploring alternatives such as arranging induction stoves. Aikara said she will have to significantly scale up cooking at home, preparing several extra kilograms of food each day to meet the rising demand. She added that they are also considering pooling funds to provide an induction setup for the local kitchen, so that food preparation for the dogs can continue without disruption.

As a result, many feeders are doubling their efforts, stretching both their time and personal resources to ensure the animals are fed.

Concern over long term impact

While feeders continue to step in, concerns are growing about how long this can be sustained. If the LPG shortage persists, both small businesses and animal welfare efforts could face deeper strain.

Residents fear that without a stable solution, stray dogs in the area will continue to suffer, highlighting an often overlooked consequence of larger global disruptions.

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