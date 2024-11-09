Thane: 5 Flying Squad Members Booked For Allegedly Extorting ₹85,000 From Businessmen In Ulhasnagar Over Cash Discovery

Ulhasnagar Police book five flying squad members for alleged extortion of ₹85,000 from businessmen over cash found in car | Representative Image

Thane: The Ulhasnagar Police booked a case against five flying squad members for allegedly extorting money from a man on Friday. The accused have been identified as Sandeep Siraswal,42, Sanket Chanpur, 37, both of whom are leaders in the flying squad, Anna Saheb Borude, Vishwanath Thakur, a police constable, and Rajratna Butke, a police constable from Ulhasnagar and Central Police Station.

The victim-Baban Amale, along with another businessman, Nitin Shinde who deals with flowers in APMC market, were on a car, going to Ahmadnagar from Kalyan on Friday when they reached Mahral Chowk in Ulhasnagar. The flying squad team (checking team) checked them and found 17.50 lakh cash with them in a car.

The accused Siraswal asked them if the FIR will be registered now and money will not be returned. They took Rs 85000 from them after showing fear. Thereafter, the aggrieved victims approached their senior officials about the incident. An FIR has been lodged against them at Ulhasnagar police station.

The police said that during the probe, it was indicated that both businessmen bought flowers from farmers from Ahmadabad and Pune during Dussehra. Therefore, both were carrying cash of Rs 7,50,000 in a car to pay the farmers.

Senior Police Inspector Vishnu Tamhane, from Ulhasnagar police station said, 'We filed a case against them. But no arrests have been made yet."

A case was filed under section 308(2) (Punishment for extortion) 198 (Public Servant disobeying law), 134 (Assault or Criminal force in attempt to commit theft on any property), (3)5 (Common Intention) of Bhartiya Nyan Sanhita.