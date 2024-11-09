Thane Crime: 27-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Friend Over Liquor Dispute In Badlapur

Accused Ajay Jadhav arrested by Badlapur police for allegedly killing friend over liquor dispute | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Badlapur police arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly killing his 40-year-old friend over petty issue regarding liquor drinking in Badlapur.

The deceased has been identified as Vilas Laxman Bakna, 40, a laborer, who resided with his family in Neral, Karjat district, Raigad. The accused has been identified as Ajay Parshuram Jadhav, 27, a car driver by profession, lived at Sambhaji nagar in Badlapur East.

The incident took place beneath a bridge in Badlapur on November 7 when both were drinking liquor together when argument ensued. A case was lodged against Jadhav on a charge of murder.

The police said that the accused and the deceased were sitting below the bridge and drinking liquor together. Both started a heated argument over liquor drinking issues, which escalated into a scuffle. The accused got furious, took a stone, and strucked him. Following this, the Bakane fell on the floor and became unconscious.

Read Also Mumbai: Woman Dies After Falling From Crowded Local Train Between Ambernath And Badlapur

The accused approached the Badlapur police station to confess the offence. According to sources, they, along with the accused, rushed to the spot and found a man lying there. Thereafter, he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival. The police arrested the accused, produced him in court, and remanded him into police custody for further proceedings.