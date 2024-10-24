Mumbai: Woman Dies After Falling From Crowded Local Train Between Ambernath And Badlapur

Representational Image

A 25-year-old woman died after falling off a moving fast local train between Ambernath and Badlapur railway station on Tuesday evening due to heavy crowds. The deceased Rutuja Ganesh Jangam, 25, a travel agency employee in Thane, lived in Karjat.

At 7.30pm, Jangam boarded a train from Thane and alighted at Ambernath due to the heavy crowd. She then boarded a train from Ambernath railway but did not get space in the compartment. The police said it is possible that she might have been standing on the door side of the train when she lost her balance and fell off.

Senior police inspector Pandhari Kande from the Kalyan Government Railway Police said, “We rushed to the spot after receiving information. The injured was taken to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar where she was declared dead upon arrival. The official added that her family was later informed about the incident. An accidental death report was filed with Dombivli GRP.

