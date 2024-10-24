 Mumbai: Woman Dies After Falling From Crowded Local Train Between Ambernath And Badlapur
NK GuptaUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 04:29 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

A 25-year-old woman died after falling off a moving fast local train between Ambernath and Badlapur railway station on Tuesday evening due to heavy crowds. The deceased Rutuja Ganesh Jangam, 25, a travel agency employee in Thane, lived in Karjat.

At 7.30pm, Jangam boarded a train from Thane and alighted at Ambernath due to the heavy crowd. She then boarded a train from Ambernath railway but did not get space in the compartment. The police said it is possible that she might have been standing on the door side of the train when she lost her balance and fell off.

