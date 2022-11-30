Thane: 4th lane on new Kalwa Bridge opened for traffic from November 30

Thane: 4th lane on new Kalwa Bridge opened for traffic from today |

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation ( TMC) commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, announced on Tuesday, November 29, that the lane on the Thane Jail side of the new Kalwa bridge will be opened for traffic from November 30, 2022. This lane will solve the problem of traffic congestion at this place, said the TMC chief.

Earlier, the inauguration ceremony of the new bridge on Kalwa Bridge from the Police Commissionerate office to Kalwa Chowk on Belapur Road was done on November 13, 2022, by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. During the inauguration, the chief minister stated that the fourth lane near Thane Jail would open on December 1, 2022. As per the announcement, the said route is being started a day earlier, on November 30. The work on this route has been completed on a war footing through the concerned department of the TMC.

Abhijit Bangar said, "The route from the side of Thane Jail on Kalwa Chowk and Belapur Road will ease the traffic congestion in Thane Chowk and Shivaji Chowk in Kalwa to a large extent. The work of the fourth lane on the Kalwa bridge has been completed on time and this lane is starting from Wednesday. Now the traffic from Kalwa Chowk area and Thane to Belapur, Navi Mumbai will be smooth. Also, the work of the road from Saket is also going on at war level and this road will be started on 31st March 2023."