 Thane: 4 Held For Spate Of Break-Ins, Thefts
HomeMumbaiThane: 4 Held For Spate Of Break-Ins, Thefts

Thane: 4 Held For Spate Of Break-Ins, Thefts

NK GuptaUpdated: Thursday, June 06, 2024, 11:48 PM IST
article-image
Thane: 4 Held For Spate Of Break-Ins, Thefts | Representational Image

Cracking down on cases of house break-ins and mobile thefts, the crime branch of Thane police has busted a gang and arrested four persons. After a tip-off, the police first arrested Rajput Shaikh alias Sagar, 26, a resident of Bhiwandi, with eight cases already registered against him.

The police recovered gold ornaments and 43 smart phones worth Rs8,83,100 from him. He was detained after a police team kept a sustained watch on him. During questioning, he revealed the name of the key accused, Akhtar Khan alias Dara (with eight cases), 25, Mohammad Shamsuddin, 19, and Mohammad Ansari, 26.

After Dara’s arrest, the other two were arrested. All were presented before a court. Also arrested was a man to whom the gang had sold many valuables.

