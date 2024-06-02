Thane Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Killing 25-Yr-Old Over Love Affair With His Married Sister

Thane: Police in Narpoli have arrested a man for allegedly killing a 25-year-old over a love affair with his married sister. The accused and three accomplices allegedly murdered the victim in Bhiwandi, took his body in a car to Pune, and dumped it in a quarry. The police said that the arrested accused has been identified as Sujit Gaikwad, 25.

About The Incident

The deceased has been identified as Anand Gupta, who worked in the sales department of a Mumbai-based company and lived with his family in Bhiwandi. The incident took place in Bhiwandi under the jurisdiction of Narpoli police station on May 28.

Gaikwad was arrested in the Pune district on May 30, produced in a Bhiwandi court, and remanded into police custody for further investigation. Two or three accomplices are still at large.

On May 28, Gaikwad called Gupta to Lodha Dham in Bhiwandi for a discussion, and later a brawl broke out between them. In a fit of rage, Gaikwad attacked and killed Gupta. Later, along with two or three accomplices, he dumped the body in a quarry.

“Gupta was in touch with Gaikwad's sister and they fell in love,” a police official said.

“However, Gaikwad's sister was married and she lived with her husband at Lodha Dham in Mankoli.”

Case Registered

According to sources, Gaikwad told Gupta many times to keep away from his sister, but Gupta refused. On the day of the incident, Gupta informed his family that he was going to Mankoli to meet someone. When he didn't return, the family went looking for him. Thereafter, they informed other relatives. Eventually, the family reached Mankoli and found Gupta's motorcycle and bloodstains. The family members then approached Narpoli police station and lodged a missing person complaint but later filed a kidnapping case. A case has now been filed against Gaikwad and his accomplices.