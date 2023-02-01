e-Paper Get App
Thane: 2 scrap dealers die in chemical explosion in Bhiwandi

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
Thane: 2 scrap dealers die in chemical explosion in Bhiwandi | Representative Image
Thane: On February 1, two persons died in Bhiwandi after a drum containing a combustible chemical exploded. The incident happened around 8.35 am near Sumit Hotel in Talavali Naka in the city.

The two deceased identified as Ramzan Mohammed Jameel Shaikh (45) and Mohammed Ismail Shaikh (38) were scrap dealers and died after a man lit cigarette near drums containing Diethylene Glycol.

Avinash Sawant, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell told PTI that four drums exploded due to the fire killing the duo.

Oil godown fire

In another incident, a fire broke out in an oil godown in Bhiwandi. No one was injured in the blaze but the godown was completely charred.

The fire reportedly broke out around 3.30am. The cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained. 

Read Also
Thane: Fire at oil godown in Bhiwandi; no casualty
article-image

