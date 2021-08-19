e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 36,401 new COVID-19 cases and 39,157 recoveries in the last 24 hours
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 09:27 AM IST

Thane: 2 electrocuted after coming in contact with live wire in Ulhasnagar

PTI
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

Advertisement

Two persons died of electrocution while working on the terrace of a building in Ulhasnagar township here in Maharashtra, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Shanti Nagar area when the two men, both aged around 30, accidentally came in contact with a live wire, the official said.

They suffered an electric shock and died on the spot, he said.

The bodies were sent for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, he added.

ALSO READ

COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: Neelam Gorhe praises NMMC for works during pandemic

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 09:27 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal