 Thane: ₹2 Crore Seized From Car During Nakabandi Amid Model Code Of Conduct Imposed In State
NK GuptaUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 02:29 AM IST
representative Image | Pixabay

The Kasara police seized Rs2 crore cash on Wednesday amid the model code of conduct in force in Maharashtra since October 15 for the November 20 assembly polls, an official said.

The cash was seized in the morning from the car’s two occupants on Mumbai-Nasik located Kasara ghat, Shahapur taluka, near Chintamani police chowki, during a police nakabandi, the official added. “A probe into the source of the cash and other details is underway,” said another official. The police alerted the income tax department to conduct a further investigation into the matter.

