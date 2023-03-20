Thane: 11 injured in stampede at art festival in Ambernath

Representative | PTI

At least 11 persons were injured in a stampede at an art festival in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Ambernath at the Shiv Mandir Art Festival, which was organised by Kalyan MP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Dr Srikant Shinde.

According to senior inspector AS Bhagat of the Shivaji Nagar police station, several people attempted to enter the venue at the same time, resulting in a stampede-like situation, senior inspector AS Bhagat of the Shivaji Nagar police station said.

As many as 11 people were injured and were taken to a local hospital, he said.

Festival was organised by Dr Shrikant Shinde

The festival was organised by Dr Shrikant Shinde, Kalyan Lok Sabha MP and son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Five women and four minor children were among those injured. While ten people had minor injuries and received first aid, one woman was severely injured and is being treated at the hospital.

Overcrowding at the programme venue was the cause of the stampede. It occurred near the main gate while the event was still taking place on the main ground.

The Shiv Mandir Art Festival is being held in Ambernath's Shiv temple area. It began on March 16 and will conclude on March 20.