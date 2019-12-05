Tempo driver nabbed with drugs in Virar

PALGHAR: A tempo driver was arrested for allegedly possessing MDMA powder worth Rs 42.50 lakh at Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, officials of the local crime branch's Vasai unit kept a vigil at Virar Phata on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on Tuesday and stopped a tempo coming towards Mumbai, police public relations officer Hemant Katkar said. The police seized 5 kg of MDMA powder from tempo driver Mahesh Rathod (42), a native of Pachpahad in Zalawad district of Rajasthan, he said. An offence under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against Rathod with the Virar police station, Katkar said, adding that further probe is on in the case.