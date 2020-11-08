Temples in Maharashtra will be allowed to open soon, says Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that temples and places of worship will open soon in the state. He also said that the state government is working on standard operating procedure for avoiding crowds and ensuring physical distancing there will be drafted after Diwali.

CM Thackeray that said schools - which are also closed since March - would re-open for Classes 9 to 12 after Diwali as well. "We are considering to reopen schools after Diwali while taking all precautionary measures. Religious places will also be allowed to open."

Thackeray said he is getting flak for going slow on reopening of places of religious worship. "We are being careful and not re-opening temples as people will queue up. I am delaying reopening of temples to curb the spread of coronavirus. I am ready to face criticism and those critics will not come forward to take responsibility if virus infection increases," Uddhav Thackeray said.