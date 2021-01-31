Temperature rises marginally in Mumbai, one more cold spell likely soon

Just two days after the temperature plummeting to the lowest level of the season, the mercury levels in the city seem to gradually rising once again. The city on Sunday witnessed a rise in maximum and minimum temperatures as compared to the last two days. Weathermen have predicted temperature will hover around 18 degrees Celsius to 19 degrees Celsius for the next two days.

"Both minimum and maximum temperature will show a marginal rise for the next few days. The temperature will rise to 19 degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours. It is likely that the city will witness one more cold spell after the first week of February," said an IMD official.

The Santacruz observatory (represents suburbs) had recorded a minimum temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius on Friday, making it the season's lowest so far. The same was shot up to 17 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Similarly, the minimum temperature recorded in Colaba observatory (represents south Mumbai / island city) was 17.5 degrees Celsius on Friday, which shot up to 19.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Maximum temperatures in both the suburbs and island city have shot up too. The maximum temperature recorded at Santacruz and Colaba on Friday was 29.9 degrees Celsius and 28.4 degrees Celsius respectively. The maximum temperature recorded at both Santacruz and Colaba observatories shot up to 32.9 degrees Celsius and 31.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, majority of areas under the North Central Maharashtra and adjoining area continue to witness very low temperature even on Sunday with Jalgaon recording lowest temperature of the season so far with 9 degrees Celsius. Aurangabad recorded 14.2 degrees Celsius, Malegaon 12 degrees Celsius, Pune – 13 degrees Celsius and Nasik 11.3 degrees Celsius.

The IMD forecast states that Mumbai and other parts of the state will witness yet another cold spell post the first week of February. "The statellite model shows the possibility of a cold spell once again; a special drop in temperature may be seen in the next 3-4 days in North Central Maharashtra, and adjoining areas of Marathwada, Konkan, Mumbai. It is likely that some places, in Central Maharashtra temperature might even drop to single digit," said K S Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD, tweeted.