Tale of a sword, 25 cakes & 30 guests: 2 more arrested in Bandra b'day party case

Following the arrest of Haris Khan, 25, who was captured brandishing an unlicensed sword while cutting 25 cakes at his birthday party, two other guests-- Adnaan Shaikh, 25 and Faiz Ejaz Shaikh, 22, were arrested on Tuesday. Adnaan was among the 30 guests on the terrace of Al-Hilal building, Bandra, along with Faiz, seen violating social distancing norms in the video.

The video was reported to police by a social activist, who pointed out that none of the guests were seen wearing masks or maintaining social distancing. Bandra Police said the procedure to identify and nab the remaining guests at the birthday party was underway after they were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act for disobedience of police orders, negligent act and using a weapon.