'Take Decision On Maratha Reservation In 2 Days Or Else..': Manoj Jarange Patil Warns Maha Govt Of Extreme Agitation

Maharashtra: Manoj Jarange Patil, who has embarked on a hunger strike demanding Maratha reservation at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna, marks the seventh day of his protest on Monday. Despite Minister Girish Mahajan's request for a month's time to consider their demands, Jarange-Patil and his supporters firmly rejected this proposal.

Jarange Patil escalated his stance, demanding that the government announce its decision within two days, or he would resort to extreme agitation through democratic means.

While he responded to the government's request of drinking water, he stated that even though the hunger strike will persist, emphasizing the urgency of Maratha reservation. In response to questions about his firm stand, Jarange Patil asserted that he would not relent until the Maratha community secured reservation.

Maharashtra Ministers Meet Maratha Leader

Minister Girish Mahajan, along with MLAs Nitesh Rane and Mangesh Chavan, visited the hunger strike site on Sunday night, attempting to negotiate an end to the fast and conveying the government's proposal.

Mahajan urged Jarange-Patil to give the government time, assuring that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would address their concerns within a month.

Jarange Patil Rejects Government's Request For More Time

Rejecting the government's request, Jarange Patil vowed to continue the hunger strike until the Maratha reservation was granted. He cited police violence against peaceful protestors as a motivating factor, vowing not to give up even if it cost him his life.

Jarange-Patil demanded immediate reservation for his brothers from Marathwada within two days, with the broader goal of securing reservation for all of Maharashtra within three months.

The meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha Reservation is slated to take place today at 12 pm, the Chief Minister's Office informed.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will also attend the meeting, the CMO added. Earlier on Saturday, Shinde said that the state government was committed to providing reservations to the Maratha community.

