Take action on LoP Devendra Fadnavis' demands: Maharashtra Guv Koshyari writes to CM Uddhav Thackeray

In the letter, the Maharashtra Governor said a BJP-delegation led by Devendra Fadnavis visited Raj Bhavan on June 23 and submitted two memorandums. Koshyari has asked CM Uddhav Thackeray to take action on demands raised by LoP Devendra Fadnavis pertaining to the extension of the monsoon session, holding Assembly Speaker's election, and postponement of local body elections due pending OBC quota issue.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in the letter said the three topics raised by the Leader of Opposition are important to the state and asked CM Thackeray to appraise him of the action taken on them.

The state government had earlier informed that a two-day monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature will begin from July 5 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision on the session was taken after a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) was held in the Vidhan Bhavan which was attended by leaders from the ruling and opposition parties, a statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said.

Slamming the government over the short duration of the session, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis alleged the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation is trying to 'run away' from the issues concerning the common people and also from the democratic process.

Devendra Fadnavis said the Opposition was surprised to see that the government is planning to hold the session for two days only.

"There is no place left for us to raise the voice of the common people. The two-day long session will be too short for us to raise various issues, the plight of people, farmers, students as well as the law and order situation in the state. This government has turned the democratic processes into a circus," he alleged.

(With inputs from PTI)