Tailor kidnapped from train, thrashed and robbed in cab

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old tailor was thrashed and robbed by three unidentified men after being kidnapped from the compartment of a local train on Saturday. The men told him his son had been injured in a road accident and forced him to alight from the train and board a black-and-yellow cab, in which he was robbed and thrashed in Bandra (E). The tailor approached Kherwadi Police, who have registered a case of robbery and transferred it to the Mumbai Central Government Railway Police (GRP) post.

According to police, Aatmaram Patil, the complainant, a resident of Andheri (E), had boarded an Andheri local on Saturday morning. Suddenly, he was approached by three men, who enquired if he was Patil and when he confirmed, they told him, his son Nikhil had been injured in an accident. They immediately asked him to alight at Mahim railway station and bundled him into a cab and took him to Bandra East.

Police said, the trio then stopped the cab near the northbound arm of the Western Express Highway and assaulted Patil. The trio then snatched Patil's 20gm gold chain worth Rs 50,000 and abandoned him on the WEH, fleeing in the same taxi. The next day, Patil approached Kherwadi Police, who directed him to Mumbai Central GRP, as he had been kidnapped from there.

An officer from the Mumbai Central GRP said they were checking the CCTV footage of WEH. Police, however, suspect that the accused may be acquainted with him or his family, as they knew Patil and the name of his son.