 'Symbol Of Colonial Slavery': Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Suggests Renaming Of Mumbai's King Edward Memorial Hospital; Video
Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has proposed removing 'Edward' from the name of Mumbai’s KEM Hospital, calling it a colonial symbol that does not reflect Indian identity. The suggestion comes as the hospital marks its 100th year. Lodha said the final decision on renaming rests with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 02:33 PM IST
'Symbol Of Colonial Slavery': Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Suggests Renaming Of King Edward Memorial Hospital's Name; Video

Mumbai: A major debate over Mumbai’s colonial-era nomenclature has been reignited as Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Thursday formally suggested removing 'Edward' from the name of the prestigious King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Parel.

The proposal comes at a historic juncture for the institution, as KEM Hospital is currently celebrating its centenary year. Founded in 1926, the hospital has served as a cornerstone of Mumbai’s healthcare infrastructure for a century, evolving from a colonial-era facility into one of India’s premier public medical centres.

'Not An Indian Name': Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Minister Lodha, who oversees Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and serves as the Guardian Minister for Mumbai Suburban District, framed the suggestion as a necessary step toward decolonisation.

"The reason is that this is not an Indian name; it is a British name, a symbol of colonial slavery," Lodha stated. "That is why I have expressed my views about removing it. We are in an era where we are reclaiming our national identity, and our public institutions should reflect that."

He clarified that while he has initiated the proposal, the final jurisdiction lies with local authorities. "The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will take the decision regarding the official renaming process," he added.

A Century Of Service

The timing of the proposal is deeply symbolic. Since its inception in 1926, KEM Hospital, along with its partner institution, Seth G.S. Medical College, has provided affordable, high-quality healthcare to millions of citizens, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds. Over the last 100 years, the hospital has been at the forefront of medical milestones in India.

