'Symbol Of Colonial Slavery': Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Suggests Renaming Of Mumbai's King Edward Memorial Hospital; Video

'Symbol Of Colonial Slavery': Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Suggests Renaming Of King Edward Memorial Hospital's Name; Video |

Mumbai: A major debate over Mumbai’s colonial-era nomenclature has been reignited as Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Thursday formally suggested removing 'Edward' from the name of the prestigious King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Parel.

The proposal comes at a historic juncture for the institution, as KEM Hospital is currently celebrating its centenary year. Founded in 1926, the hospital has served as a cornerstone of Mumbai’s healthcare infrastructure for a century, evolving from a colonial-era facility into one of India’s premier public medical centres.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha suggested removing the name 'Edward' from King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital's name



He says, "The reason is that this is not an Indian name; it is a British name, a symbol of colonial slavery. That is why I have expressed my… pic.twitter.com/m6rR3s8kmP — IANS (@ians_india) January 22, 2026

'Not An Indian Name': Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Minister Lodha, who oversees Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and serves as the Guardian Minister for Mumbai Suburban District, framed the suggestion as a necessary step toward decolonisation.

"The reason is that this is not an Indian name; it is a British name, a symbol of colonial slavery," Lodha stated. "That is why I have expressed my views about removing it. We are in an era where we are reclaiming our national identity, and our public institutions should reflect that."

He clarified that while he has initiated the proposal, the final jurisdiction lies with local authorities. "The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will take the decision regarding the official renaming process," he added.

A Century Of Service

The timing of the proposal is deeply symbolic. Since its inception in 1926, KEM Hospital, along with its partner institution, Seth G.S. Medical College, has provided affordable, high-quality healthcare to millions of citizens, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds. Over the last 100 years, the hospital has been at the forefront of medical milestones in India.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/