Republic Day 2026 Long Weekend: Head To These Budget-Friendly Destinations Close To Mumbai

January 22, 2026
India is set to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on Sunday. On This Long weekend, take a look at some of the budget-friendly places to visit near Mumbai:
Close to Mumbai and Pune, Lonavala is perfect for a short 1–2 day winter break. Expect misty hills, Tiger Point, and fort treks, with budgets ranging from ₹5,000–₹10,000 per person
The Forest Club Resort, Karjat: You can dive into largest meandering pool and infinity pool with direct access to it from luxurious rooms and have the best views of lush greenery. Cost starts from ₹8k onwards.
Parvati Hill is one of the most famous landmarks in Pune. Goddess Parvati Temple is situated on a hilltop and that is why it is called Parvati Hill. It is one of the best places to visit for a low-cost, peaceful, and scenic outing.
Bhandardara, a picturesque village near Igatpuri in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, is located in the Western Ghats, 185 kilometers from Mumbai.
If you want to explore Pune, this place is the best place to start. Vetal Tekdi is situated in Pune city. The place is known as Vetal Temple, located on the hilltop and covered by greenery, which makes it serene to watch.
The Shirota Lake campsite sits at a height above Lonavala, offering views of the surrounding hills, the nearby lake, the valley, and expansive skies.
Pavana Lake, referred to as Pavana Dam Reservoir and Pawna Lake, is an artificial lake created from a reservoir in Maharashtra, India, originating from the Pavana Dam built over the Pavana River in Pune district.
