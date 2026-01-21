Republic Day 2026: Visit These Iconic Mumbai Landmarks That Will Bring Out The Patriot In You

By: Sunanda Singh | January 21, 2026
India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations are set to carry historical significance, as the iconic national song 'Vande Mataram' completes 150 years since its inception. On this auspicious occasion, take a look at some of the must-visit historical sites in Mumbai.
Gateway of India: It is one of the best places to visit on Republic Day. It was built in 1924 to honour King George V and Queen Mary. It’s a landmark offering ferry rides to Elephanta Caves and views of the Taj Mahal Palace.
St. Thomas Cathedral is an Anglican church situated in Fort, Mumbai. It is one of the oldest British structures, founded in 1676. Its Gothic revival architecture and stained-glass windows highlight its historical significance.
The Elephanta Caves are a UNESCO World Heritage Site. These rock-cut caves on Elephanta Island feature intricate carvings dedicated to Lord Shiva. Dating back to the 5th-8th centuries, the Trimurti sculpture and other monolithic artworks showcase ancient Indian religious beliefs and artistic prowess.
One of Mumbai's landmarks, the Rajabai Clock Tower, was completed in the 1870s and houses the University of Mumbai's library. Sir George Gilbert Scott modeled the Rajabai Clock Tower on the clock tower of the Palace of Westminster in London.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), a UNESCO World Heritage Site, combines Victorian Gothic and Indian architecture. Opened in 1887, it features intricate carvings and stained glass, reflecting Mumbai's colonial heritage.
Asiatic Society of Mumbai, founded in 1804, features rare books and manuscripts in its neoclassical landmark building, fostering literary, scientific, and historical research.
