'Swachhata Hi Seva 2025' Campaign: Over 35,000 Students Pledge To Promote Cleanliness Through ‘Super Clean Navi Mumbai – Swachh Samvad’ Initiative

Navi Mumbai: More than 35,000 students from across Navi Mumbai schools pledged their commitment to cleanliness by participating in the ‘Super Clean Navi Mumbai – Swachh Samvad’ initiative, organized under the Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign. The program was conducted as a Facebook Live webinar under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde.

Campaign Focus on Awareness

The campaign, launched on September 17 as part of the nationwide Swachhata Hi Seva drive, focuses on raising public awareness and ensuring people’s participation. With an aim to instill cleanliness values in young minds, the initiative emphasized involving students—the future citizens of the country—in the movement.

Interactive Learning for Students

During the webinar, students learned about the importance of cleanliness, waste segregation, proper disposal of garbage, and the responsible use of social media and artificial intelligence.

Over 200 students and 25 teachers attended the session in person at the NMMC headquarters’ Gyan Kendra auditorium, while the rest joined online from more than 70 municipal and private schools. Senior officials including Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Dr. Ajay Gadade and Education Officer Sulabha Barghare were present.

Engaging Tools for Education

The session also featured animated mascots—‘Ola’ (wet waste), ‘Sukka’ (dry waste), ‘Ghatak’ (domestic hazardous waste), and ‘Sanu’ (sanitary waste)—to explain waste segregation in an engaging and easy-to-understand manner. Students were encouraged to actively participate through interactive Q and A sessions.

Plastic and E-Waste Awareness

Special emphasis was given to the role of AI and social media in spreading awareness. Students were motivated to become ‘Cleanliness Influencers’ by creating AI-based posters and sharing them on social media with the hashtag #NMMCSHS2025. The best entries will be featured on the official Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation platforms.

Alongside, the harmful effects of plastic waste were highlighted, with insights shared from 'Project Mumbai's, which has been collaborating with NMMC on plastic and e-waste management for the past two months. Students also got to see items created from recycled plastic waste.

The initiative further called on students and teachers to lead household-level plastic collection drives without disrupting academic schedules. “Every student should become a Super Clean Hero of Navi Mumbai,” officials urged.

Looking Ahead: Citizen Participation

Looking ahead, on September 25, the Swachh Bharat Mission has announced a special mass campaign, One Day, One Hour, Together, encouraging every citizen—including students—to dedicate one hour in cleaning their schools and neighborhoods.

Through ‘Super Clean Navi Mumbai – Swachh Samvad,’ more than 35,000 students have pledged to carry forward the spirit of cleanliness, strengthening Navi Mumbai’s reputation as one of the cleanest cities in India.

