Swachh Maharashtra 2.0: 'Won’t be tolerated', warn Shinde and Fadnavis to officers and elected representatives who demand 'cut'

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with his deputy Devendra Fadnavis | ANI

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis on the occasion of the launching of Swachh Maharashtra 2.0 warned that henceforth the government will not tolerate delays in project implementation due to ‘’cut’’ demanded by the officers and people representatives. Shinde, who holds the urban development department, directed that the works undertaken by civic bodies should have high quality and their completion should benefit the citizens and not the contractors.

Both Shinde and Fadnavis, who are in charge of the finance department, announced that there was no paucity of funds saying that Maharashtra should remain on top in the completion of a slew of works under Swachh Maharashtra 2.0.

Fadnavis said, ‘’CM has taken a very clear stand that the government will not allow roadblocks in development works. Please inform CM if any legislator demands ‘’cut’’ and the elected representative should also alert CM if officers are making demands for a 'cut'. It should be stopped. The government is resolved for transformation in Maharashtra.’’

Shinde asserted that Maharashtra has always been a leader in cleanliness and sanitation campaigns and now under Swachh Maharashtra 2.0 the clean and garbage-free cities should become a people’s movement. He added that the sanitation workers are the brand ambassadors of the new campaign. He also asked the urban civic bodies to pay adequate attention to the treatment and reuse of wastewater.

Transformation of Mumbai in 90 days

Mumbai would undergo a transformation in 90 days under the new urban renewal plan unveiled by the state government, said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde here on Friday.

He was speaking after the launch of the Swachh Maharashtra Abhiyan (Urban) 2.0 here.

His government has prepared an ambitious plan for Mumbai's transformation under which 450 roads will be concretised and the health infrastructure in the city will be strengthened, the chief minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said cities are centres of growth that generate employment. Under the Swachh Maharashtra campaign, the state's urban areas would be completely transformed, he said.

The campaign is modelled on the Union government's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

It will be carried out from October 2 to December 31 and the best-performing cities will get prizes.