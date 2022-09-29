Maharashtra govt allows co-op societies to prepare audit reports up to October 31 and hold AGMs till December end

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra govt allows co-op societies to prepare audit reports up to October 31 and hold AGMs till December end

The state cooperation department desk officer Anil Chaudhari on Thursday released a government resolution.

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 10:53 PM IST
article-image
Pixabay

The Maharashtra Government has extended the preparation of audit reports by the cooperative societies up to October 31 and hold annual general meetings till December 31, 2022 for the fiscal year 2021-22. The state cooperation department desk officer Anil Chaudhari on Thursday released a government resolution.

The government has taken the decision after it had received representation with a plea to give additional time. It was done by relaxing the terms and conditions of sections 75 and 81 of the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, 1960.

During the pandemic, the state government had extended the deadline for holding AGMs by the cooperative societies for the fiscal years 2019-20 and 2020-21 due to the COVID 19 restrictions.

article-image

