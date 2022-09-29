Maharashtra govt to provide Rs 755 crore aid to affected farmers who do not meet criteria of heavy rainfall

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

Despite not meeting the prescribed criteria for heavy rains, the Shinde Fadnavis government has given great relief to the farmers affected by heavy rains from June to August 2022. As a special case, the decision to provide assistance of around Rs 755 crore was taken on Thursday in the Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This will benefit approximately more than 5 lakh farmers in the state.

A cabinet sub-committee meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was held to take a decision on providing assistance to the victims affected by natural calamities.

The cabinet sub committee’s decision will benefit the heavy rain affected Aurangabad – (12,679 hectare), Jalna (678 hectare), Parbhani (2545.25 hectare), Hingoli (96,677 hectare), Beed (48.80 hectare), Latur (2,13,251 hectare), Osmanabad (1,12,609.95 hectare), Yavatmal (36,711.31 hectare) and Solapur (74,446 hectare). The total affected area of these districts was 5,49,646.31 hectare and the government’s financial assistance would be worth Rs 755 crore.

A Chief Minister’s Office release said the state government so far has disbursed approximately Rs 4500 crore for natural calamity relief. Had that been disbursed as per the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) criteria, the government would have been able to provide Rs 1,500 crore only. However, Chief Minister said that the affected farmers have got substantial assistance due to the government’s decision to go beyond the SDRF criteria.