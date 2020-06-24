Sushant Singh’s suicide: Ex-publicist, friend records statement

Mumbai: Bandra Police had called former publicist and a close friend of deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Monday and recorded her statement, along with two other people. Her statement revealed some intricate personal life's details to the police, which could help them probe the 'professional rivalry' angle in connection to his suicide.

According to police, Rohini Iyer, who had closely worked with Rajput in the past, had penned down a long post on Instagram, where she had said that Rajput was one of a kind and slammed people who tried to ascertain reasons for his extreme step to commit suicide. Police said, Iyer arrived at the police station around 10 am on Monday and was enquired by police for over three hours by the investigating officer of the case.

Sources claim that Iyer's statement shed light on Rajput's personal life and her friendship with him as she was close to the actor and knew a lot about his personal life and struggles. A day prior, police had recorded statement of Rajput's roommate Siddharth Pithani and two others.

Meanwhile, Bandra Police had also summoned Dr Kersi Chavda, the psychiatrist, from Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, who was treating Rajput for depression. Dr Chavda, however, sought another date to appear before police citing his busy schedule.

The cause of depression and the trigger for Rajput's suicide remains to be a mystery, said police. Rajput's diaries, call data records and social media websites are being scrutinised to find any clues.