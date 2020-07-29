Sushant Singh Suicide: Cloth used by actor could bear his weight, says forensic report

In a further development in the probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, forensic analysis has revealed that the cloth believed to have been used by the actor to hang himself could take his weight. Analysis of ligature marks found on his neck also points to the actor’s death being a case of suicide, rather than homicide.

Sources said that the regional forensic science laboratory at Kalina in Mumbai had submitted reports to the police late last week. The Mumbai police had sent the cloth believed to be used by the actor for hanging himself for forensic analysis to determine its tensile strength. This test would help ascertain if the cloth could take the actor’s weight.

“Based on experiments, the laboratory has determined that this green gown could take up to 200kg of weight. This means that the cloth could have been used for committing suicide,” said a source. The ligature marks on the actor’s body revealed traces of green threads in the skin and the ligature patterns suggest possibility of suicide, rather than homicide, the source added.

Data and logs from the gadgets used by the actor, like the mobile phone and laptop, have been retrieved, and submitted to the police.

Earlier, a forensic analysis had ruled out the presence of alcohol, narcotics and poison in his body.