Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Complete timeline of investigation from June 14 till present day

June 17: A lawyer on Wednesday moved a criminal complaint against 8 persons, including Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and producer-director Karan Johar, in a local court regarding the death of Sushant. In his complaint filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha alleged that these eight persons forced Sushant to commit suicide under a conspiracy which, he pleaded, amounted to murder.

Others named in the complaint are Aditya Chopra, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, and director Dinesh.

The complainant claimed that these persons did not let Sushant's movies get released under a conspiracy and the late actor was not even invited to film functions because of these people.

June 18: Sushant's ashes were immersed in the holy river Ganga in his hometown Patna in Bihar, where his late mother's ashes had also been immersed.

Sushant's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty arrived at Bandra police station to record her statement in regards to the death of actor.

June 19: Mumbai Police sought details of contracts from Yash Raj Films for at least two movies he had signed with them. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the police would probe all angles, including allegations of professional rivalries.

June 24: Mumbai Police received final postmortem report signed by a team of five doctors. "No struggle marks or external injuries" were found in the actor's body, suggests his postmortem report. The cause of death is mentioned as asphyxia due to hanging. His nails were also found clean. The report cites the actor's death as a "clear case of suicide with no other foul play."

June 30: Mumbai Police records statement of Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant's co-star in "Dil Bechara". She was interrogated at Bandra police station for around seven hours. The late actor's sister Meetu and her husband, and the late actor's friend, actor Mahesh Shetty, also met the police.

July 6: Mumbai Police records statement of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Rajput was approached for as many as four films including "Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela" (2013), "Bajirao Mastani" (2015) and "Padmaavat" (2018) said Bhansali.

July 11: Mumbai Police records statement of Salman Khans former manager Reshma Shetty. Sheis one of Bollywood's top celebrity managers and was questioned for nearly five hours at Bandra police station.

July 18: Mumbai Police records statement of Aditya Chopra, who was reportedly interrogated for over four hours.