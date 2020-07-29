'Shushant was her only source of income': Kangana's team calls Rhea Chakraborty a 'gold digger'

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has taken a new turn with his father lodging an FIR against his rumoured actor girlfriend Rhea Chakaraborty and six others for abetment to suicide. Meanwhile, Kangana's digital team, which goes by the name Team Kangana Ranaut on an unverified Twitter account, has alleged that Sushant was Rhea's 'only source of income'. Calling it a 'murder' once again, the team alleged that soon after the actor's death, Chakraborty had rushed to meet the 'Akhtars.'
They tweeted pictures of headlines by leading media outlets and wrote, "Sure Rhea is a gold digger but Shushant was her only source of income, after his murder she rushed to meet Akhtars, why? does she have valid reason to kill Shushant? Or did the mafia use her ? Is suicide gang making her the scapegoat now ? #JusticeforSushantSingRajput."
In another tweet, the team demanded a CBI investigation for Sushant Singh Rajput, alleging that Rhea had all his gadgets and has been deleting posts on social media.
"Need CBI for Sushant, Rhea had all his gadgets, must be an instruction from Mahesh Bhatt to follow Alia, so many of his posts were deleted," read the tweet.
Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence on June 14. Post mortem report stated that the actor had committed suicide.
Kagana Ranaut, who has been vocal about the persisting trend of nepotism in Bollywood, had released a video speaking highly of Rajput and alleged that he was victim of such crony favouritism. In the ensuing days, Ranaut gave several interviews in which she raised questions about what she perceived was an exclusion of some persons in the probe, who had allegedly targeted the late actor, possibly pushing him to depression.
Based on the media statement given by the actress, the police sent summons by post to her Manali residence in Himachal Pradesh, where she has been staying with her family during the pandemic-induced lockdown.
