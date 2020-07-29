'Shushant was her only source of income': Kangana's team calls Rhea Chakraborty a 'gold digger'

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has taken a new turn with his father lodging an FIR against his rumoured actor girlfriend Rhea Chakaraborty and six others for abetment to suicide. Meanwhile, Kangana's digital team, which goes by the name Team Kangana Ranaut on an unverified Twitter account, has alleged that Sushant was Rhea's 'only source of income'. Calling it a 'murder' once again, the team alleged that soon after the actor's death, Chakraborty had rushed to meet the 'Akhtars.'

They tweeted pictures of headlines by leading media outlets and wrote, "Sure Rhea is a gold digger but Shushant was her only source of income, after his murder she rushed to meet Akhtars, why? does she have valid reason to kill Shushant? Or did the mafia use her ? Is suicide gang making her the scapegoat now ? #JusticeforSushantSingRajput."