FPJ Fast Facts on Sushant Singh Rajput death: What Bihar Police’s FIR against Rhea Chakravarty says

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. The actor had been founding hanging in his Mumbai home, and his death had been ruled a suicide. The Mumbai police had however continued investigations, and have so far recorded the statements of around 40 people including industry heavyweights.
In what was a twist in the tale in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, on Tuesday, an FIR was lodged by the Bihar Police against Rhea Chakravarty and her family members. It alleges the following –
- Rhea Chakravarty, her father, mother, sister and brother defrauded Sushant of Rs 17 crore. The FIR also mentions her manager.
- Rhea controlled his ATM and credit cards and money deposited in accounts of her family members
- Sushant’s accounts in Kotak and Mahindra Bank were emptied by her
- Sushant wanted to invest in organic farming. However Rhea had opposed this.
- Rhea threatened to leak his ‘medical problems’ and prescriptions to media
- Rhea and her brother are directors in Sushant’s companies.
- Rhea’s foreign tour expenses were paid for by Sushant’s credit cards.
- Rhea deliberately kept Sushant away from his family
The Police have now registered an FIR under sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 341, 342, 380, 406 and 420 of the IPC. Officials said that investigation is underway, and a team from the Bihar Police have travelled to Mumbai for the same.
