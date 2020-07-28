FPJ Fast Facts on Sushant Singh Rajput death: What Bihar Police’s FIR against Rhea Chakravarty says

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. The actor had been founding hanging in his Mumbai home, and his death had been ruled a suicide. The Mumbai police had however continued investigations, and have so far recorded the statements of around 40 people including industry heavyweights.

In what was a twist in the tale in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, on Tuesday, an FIR was lodged by the Bihar Police against Rhea Chakravarty and her family members. It alleges the following –

- Rhea Chakravarty, her father, mother, sister and brother defrauded Sushant of Rs 17 crore. The FIR also mentions her manager.