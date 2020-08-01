Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Bihar DGP rubbishes 'obstruction' claims; says Mumbai Police is cooperating

Director-General of Bihar police Gupteshwar Pandey on Saturday rubbished reports about Mumbai police misbehaving and not co-operating with Bihar police in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. and said that "Everything is smooth."

Pandey told media persons here that team of Patna police had meetings with DCP Bandra and DCP (Crime) in Mumbai and they felt it was quite friendly. He claimed there were smooth relations between the Patna and Mumbai police. A senior IPS officer is being sent to Mumbai from Patna for better coordination between the two states' police, he said.

Pandey said senior SP of Patna was in regular touch with his Mumbai counterpart. Referring to photos about Bihar policemen being pushed into a van by Mumbai police, Pandey said, "After meeting the DCP (Crime), the Patna police officers were mobbed by the media persons and in order to save them, Mumbai police took them into the police van and dropped them at their accommodation"

According to Pandey, the Mumbai police commissioner was a very seasoned and experienced officer and Mumbai police were also quite professional. "I have full faith in the Mumbai police and there is no clash between Patna and Mumbai police."

Pandey claimed Patna police were competent enough to expose the criminals involved in it. "We are determined to unearth the mystery", he said and declared Bihar police would not recommend CBI probe." If the father of Sushant is not satisfied with the Bihar police, he can approach the government for the CBI probe".

Pandey said it was he (DGP), who had first met Sushant's father and conveyed the sentiments of the chief minister Nitish Kumar to the family. I represented Nitish Kumar, he said.

Patna police could not locate Rhea Chakravarty, the main accused named in the FIR filed by Sushant's father at Rajiv Nagar police station. The team, however, had gone to her flat. DGP said Patna police have questioned those associated with Sushant, including Mahesh Shetty, Ashok (cook), Niraj (servant), Ankita Lokhande, Nitu Singh and Dr. Chavda so far and have collected 'vital information".

Patna police have requested Mumbai Police to give copies of the inquest report, CCTV footage, FSL findings. Mumbai police is waiting for the judgment of the Supreme Court on the petition filed by the main accused in the case challenging the jurisdiction of Bihar police. He hoped after Monday, things will be clear as SC order was expected on that day.

Justice will be done to Sushant, DGP said adding that "we will find out the truth".