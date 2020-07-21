Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Psychiatrists, psychotherapist record statement

Mumbai: Bandra Police have recorded statements of three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist in connection with the investigation of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, informed a senior official on Monday. The total number of statements recorded by police in Rajput's suicide probe has now reached 40.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Rajput was battling with depression and had sought psychiatric treatment. The latest development confirmed by Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9) reveals that the actor was under treatment from November last year. "Four doctors – three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist – have given their statements in the case and we are still ascertaining the cause of Rajput's suicide," said Trimukhe.

Sources said, police sought details on Rajput's mental health before and during the treatment and tried to ascertain if he was responding well. Police also enquired about any issues the actor might have discussed with the health experts, which could have triggered his decision to hang himself from the ceiling fan at his Bandra residence on June 14.

Besides these doctors, police have recorded statements of Rajput's family, friends, co-actors, roommates, staff, Bollywood directors Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mukesh Chhabra along with other senior employees of the production houses, wherein several of Rajput's friends claimed that the actor's mental health was deteriorating.

Last month when Bandra Police had recorded the statement of Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, she had stated that the actor had stopped taking medication.

Recently, Chakraborty was also threatened of rape and murder on social media after she posted a heartfelt note, following which she lodged a complaint with Santacruz Police against two Instagram users.

Last week, Chakraborty had also requested union minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI enquiry into Rajput's suicide, which was slammed by state home minister Anil Deshmukh, who said that Mumbai Police is working efficiently and there is no need of a CBI probe.