Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: After Rhea Chakraborty requests Amit Shah for CBI probe, Maha HM Anil Deshmukh says 'Mumbai Police is competent'

After late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 'girlfriend' Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry into the actors' death, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that Mumbai Police is competent enough to handle such cases.

Speaking to Mid-day, Deshmukh said that as of now, they do not see any foul play. However, once the investigation is completed, the details will be shared, he added.

"I have the tweets and the campaign. But I don't think that a CBI probe is required. The Mumbai Police is competent enough to handle such cases and they are investigating every aspect of the case including professional rivalry. As of now, we do not see any foul play. Details of the investigation will be shared once it is completed," he said.

On Thursday, Rhea Chakraborty took to Twitter and said that she wants to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take the extreme step. She tagged Amit Shah and "with folded hands" demanded a CBI probe.

"Respected @AmitShah sir, I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty,it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry (sic)," she wrote.