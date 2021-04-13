Sushant Singh Rajput drug case: NCB arrests two peddlers with curated marijuana worth Rs 30 lakh

Mumbai: In its ongoing operation against cracking down on drug peddlers, officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have detained two persons for peddling curated marijuana on Tuesday. NCB officials seized marijuana worth Rs 30 lakh from the accused.

The procedure to arrest the accused is currently underway, and they would be shown as arrested by evening, said NCB sources.

"The accused would deliver curated marijuana to clients from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai just like we see food delivery persons. The drugs were being sent from abroad and distributed in the city," said an NCB official.

The accused were peddling curated marijuana at the instance of a man identified as Sahil Shah alias Flacko, a resident of Malad, who recently fled the city and is operating out of Dubai.

"We had conducted searches at Sahil's residence, and got his photograph and passport details. Sahil was in touch with two peddlers A Abbas and Karan Arora whom we had arrested in the Sushant Singh Rajput drug case," the officer said.

NCB officials claimed that Sahil used to work very discreetly. "The peddlers have not seen him as he used to blur his face over video calls while giving instructions to them. His way of functioning was like a typical secretive drug lord as we see in movies. We have learnt that he fled to Dubai recently. More details are being gathered from the passport office," added the official.

NCB officials claimed that one of the detained aspired to be a policeman and had also given state level exams. NCB has been cracking down on drug peddlers since it started investigations into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput last year.