Mumbai: NCB seizes LSD blots worth Rs 2.5 lakh from Vile Parle post office

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials in an operation on Monday intercepted 80 blots of LSD (Commercial Quantity) worth Rs 2.5 lakh in a parcel from a post office at Vile Parle. The blots were wrapped in a paper which detailed Adolf Hitler’s biography and parceled in an envelope, said NCB officials on Tuesday.

Sameer Wankhede, zonal director of NCB’s Mumbai unit, said, “On the basis of specific intelligence, we seized 80 blots of LSD in a parcel from a post office in Vile Parle (East).”

"In this case, LSD was procured through dark net by youngsters. The payment is done through crypto currencies like bitcoin. LSD is imported from European countries. We are probing the source of the contraband, and also the recipient of the parcel," added Wankhede.

LSD, the common name for lysergic acid diethylamide, is a hallucinogen. LSD is a synthetically created psychedelic drug that is known for its induction of a range of psychological effects. An LSD trip includes various images and also sensations. To the person experiencing them, they seem very real, but they’re not actually occurring. There are more than 80 street names for this recreational drug, and the generic name is lysergic acid diethylamide, a statement issued by the NCB stated.