Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty visits Cooper hospital; to be questioned

Actor and Sushant Singh Rajput's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty visited Cooper Hospital, where his body has been kept on Monday and she will be questioned by the Police in connection with the case.
Rajput allegedly killed himself at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday, the police said. Known for films like "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Kedarnath", Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home, the police said. He was 34. Reportedly, the actor was suffering from depression and was taking medication for the same.
As reported by IANS, Sushant Singh Rajput was planning to get married in November this year, according to the late actor's cousin.
The cousin revealed that the actor was to get married soon, while talking to the news channel IndiaTV.
Without revealing name of the girl, he said that the family was gearing up for the wedding. They even planned to visit to Mumbai soon for preparations.
The cousin said that it was going to be a private wedding in Mumbai with few family members and friends.
And soon after the news of actor Sushant Singh Rajputs sudden death sent shockwaves all over, an old picture of the actor with his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty went viral on social media, reported IANS.
The photograph, in which they were spotted outside their gym in Mumbai, is said to be their last picture together. They were snapped together on March 11.
In the picture, Sushant is seen wearing a blue printed T-shirt and black shorts, while Rhea is seen in a galaxy print yoga shorts and a grey top.
Sushant and Rhea used to often workout together. They were even snapped outside their gym on multiple occasions.
As it was earlier reported, the duo was even seen spending quality time together on a trip to Paris, where they were spotted at Disneyland. There were also rumours that these two went house-hunting in the plush areas of Bandra together.
On Sushant Singh Rajput's 34th birthday, rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram to wish her beau and has made it official.
Rhea took to the photo-sharing app to share pictures of her with Sushant and wrote, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful ” supermassive black hole “ that is known to mankind! Shine on you crazy diamond @sushantsinghrajput #boywithagoldenheart #rheality."
The 'Drive' actor took to the comment section to thank his girlfriend and wrote, "Thank youuuuuuu my Rockstarrrr❤️🙏🏻🦋
The untimely death of the 'Chhichhore' actor Sushant Singh Rajput has sent shock waves among celebrities and his fans alike. Scores of actors from across the nation took to social media and offered condolences and expressed grief and sorrow at the untimely demise of the young actor.
