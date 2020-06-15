'If you deliberately don't allow right talent to come up': Sushant Singh Rajput's heartbreaking take on nepotism

On Sunday, the entertainment industry lost one of its shining stars Sushant Singh Rajput. The 'Kedarnath' actor committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself. The tragic death of Sushant, who managed to make his mark in the industry despite being an outside, has left millions shocked and has also started a conversation about 'Bollywood Mafia' and nepotism. Several reports claimed that the producers and other Bollywood celebrities were aware of the troubles Sushant was facing, both in his personal and professional life. However, no one lent him a helping hand or stood up for him.

While Karan Johar's social media post about Sushant Singh Rajput has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, an old video of the actor, talking about nepotism in Bollywood is going viral on the internet. The video is from the International Indian Film Academy Awards. In the clip, Sushant Singh Rajput says, "Well, yes nepotism is there and it's everywhere. It's just not in Bollywood. So yeah, you can't do anything about it but yes... Nepotism can co-exist and nothing would happen. But at the same time, if you deliberately don't allow right talent to come up, then there is a problem. Then the whole structure of the industry would collapse one day."

Here's the video: