Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty wishes beau and makes it Instagram official

The 'Chhichhore' actor, Sushant Singh Rajput is celebrating his 34th birthday today and his rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty has a sweet message for her beau.

Sushant Singh Rajput has turned 34 today and apart from all the love and wishes that he received from his fans, he also received a wish from a special someone. The actor has been making headlines for his rumoured relationship with actress Rhea Chakraborty. The cuties have been in the news ever since the rumours of these two dating started floating around. The duo was even seen spending quality time together on a trip to Paris, where they were spotted at Disneyland. There were also rumours that these two went house-hunting in the plush areas of Bandra together.

Adding fuel to the fire, Sushant had earlier posted a picture of his 'Jalebi' and now, Rhea has shared some really adorable pictures of them. On Sushant Singh Rajput's 34th birthday, rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram to wish her beau and has made it official.

Rhea, on Tuesday, took to the photo-sharing app to share pictures of her with Sushant and wrote, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful ” supermassive black hole “ that is known to mankind ! Shine on you crazy diamond @sushantsinghrajput #boywithagoldenheart #rheality."

The 'Drive' actor took to the comment section to thank his girlfriend and wrote, "Thank youuuuuuu my Rockstarrrr❤️🙏🏻🦋💫🌪💥"