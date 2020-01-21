Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty wishes beau and makes it Instagram official

The 'Chhichhore' actor, Sushant Singh Rajput is celebrating his 34th birthday today and his rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty has a sweet message for her beau.
Sushant Singh Rajput has turned 34 today and apart from all the love and wishes that he received from his fans, he also received a wish from a special someone. The actor has been making headlines for his rumoured relationship with actress Rhea Chakraborty. The cuties have been in the news ever since the rumours of these two dating started floating around. The duo was even seen spending quality time together on a trip to Paris, where they were spotted at Disneyland. There were also rumours that these two went house-hunting in the plush areas of Bandra together.
Adding fuel to the fire, Sushant had earlier posted a picture of his 'Jalebi' and now, Rhea has shared some really adorable pictures of them. On Sushant Singh Rajput's 34th birthday, rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram to wish her beau and has made it official.
Rhea, on Tuesday, took to the photo-sharing app to share pictures of her with Sushant and wrote, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful ” supermassive black hole “ that is known to mankind ! Shine on you crazy diamond @sushantsinghrajput #boywithagoldenheart #rheality."
The 'Drive' actor took to the comment section to thank his girlfriend and wrote, "Thank youuuuuuu my Rockstarrrr❤️🙏🏻🦋💫🌪💥"
Earlier this month, Sushant took to his Instagram story to share a picture of Rhea Chakraborty with the caption, “Meri Jalebi!”
On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput has been keeping a low profile for a long time now. The actor has had a series of films which could not do well at box office.
However, his last release 'Chhichhore', directed by Nitesh Tiwari did a good business at the box office. Sushant too received a good feedback for his performance as well and now it is said to take it easy when it comes to work.
He was last seen in Netflix's 'Drive'. His only release so far next year is The Fault In Our Star's remake 'Dil Bechara', which is set to release on May 8. The film stars newbie Sanjana Sanghi and is directed by casting director Mukesh Chhabra.
