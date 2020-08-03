Sushant Singh Rajput Death Latest Updates: Mumbai Police vs Bihar Police vs Politicians - live blog

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. While the actor's death had been ruled a suicide, investigations continue. Both the Bihar and Mumbai Police have been conducting investigations, even as the Enforcement Directorate looks into a possible money laundering angle. Others have also called for a CBI probe.

The Bihar Police had begun investigations recently, after Rajput's family filed an FIR against his 'girlfriend' Rhea and other members of her family, for amongst other charges, abetting suicide. A team from the Bihar Police has travelled to Mumbai, and had recently visited Rhea's residence.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been facing flak from nearly all quarters after an was FIR filed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family. The FIR was filed under several sections of the IPC, including abetment of suicide and named Rhea and several of her family members.

Rhea however insists that she is innocent.