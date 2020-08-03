Sushant Singh Rajput Death Latest Updates: Mumbai Police vs Bihar Police vs Politicians - live blog

SSR's death being discussed in Bihar Assembly; members demand CBI probe
On Monday, PTI reported that the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is being discussed in Bihar Assembly and members from different parties are now demanding CBI probe.
Contention of Bihar Police that Rhea is missing is incorrect, says Adv Satish Maneshinde
"The contention of Bihar Police that Rhea Chakraborty is missing is incorrect. Her statement has been recorded by @MumbaiPolice. Till today no notice or summons has been received from #BiharPolice n they have no "Jurisdiction to probe" the case," says adv Satish Maneshinde.
Reports stated police are unable to locate Rhea
While the police had earlier said that they did not have a warrant against Rhea, the situation now seems to have gotten murkier. The Bihar police, said they were keeping a watch on. According to an NDTV report however, that might be a harder task than anticipated. Reportedly, the police are unable to "locate" Rhea.
Rajput's father registers a case against Rhea Chakraborty and family
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. While the actor's death had been ruled a suicide, investigations continue. Both the Bihar and Mumbai Police have been conducting investigations, even as the Enforcement Directorate looks into a possible money laundering angle. Others have also called for a CBI probe.
The Bihar Police had begun investigations recently, after Rajput's family filed an FIR against his 'girlfriend' Rhea and other members of her family, for amongst other charges, abetting suicide. A team from the Bihar Police has travelled to Mumbai, and had recently visited Rhea's residence.
Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been facing flak from nearly all quarters after an was FIR filed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family. The FIR was filed under several sections of the IPC, including abetment of suicide and named Rhea and several of her family members.
Rhea however insists that she is innocent.
